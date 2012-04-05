LONDON, April 5 Russian sour Urals crude differentials strengthened in northwest Europe on Thursday because of an expected resurgence in demand later in April when refiners ramp up processing, traders said. "I think the market expects refineries to come back after maintenance", said a trader, "Quite a bit of capacity coming back on line". In the Baltic, Vitol sold a 100,000 tonnes Urals cargo to Statoil loading April 15-19 at minus $2.80 to dated Brent, some 50 cents stronger than previous price indications. Vitol has a few spare cargoes left, which could be offered next week, one trader said. In the Mediterranean, a shortage of small Urals cargoes continued to push prices higher, traders said. In the Platts window, Total returned with a bid for an 80,000 tonnes Urals cargo loading April 16-20 at dated Brent minus $2.20 per barrel cif Mediterranean but found no sellers, traders said. The French major was bidding for a cargo in dates when Russia's main Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will load no cargoes, possibly due to a maintenance. Vitol continued to offer its 85,000 tonnes CPC Blend cargo in the window at minus $1.00 to dated Brent without finding a buyer, traders said. Lingering April Libyan cargoes were still weighing on sweet grades. In tender news, Poland's PKN Orlen awarded two Urals tenders with Gunvor winning a cargo loading April 19-21 for PKN's Butinge refinery in Lithuania. The level was believed to be around minus $3.00 to dated Brent, according to a trader. The winner of the April 22-24 loading cargo, also for Butinge, did not emerge. Statoil sold its 1 million barrel end of April cargo of Azeri Light earlier this week into the Mediterranean. The May loading programme for Azeri Light is expected to emerge by Monday, several traders said. Iraqi and Iranian official selling prices are also expected to be published next week. In Iraqi news, the bombing on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline did not affect exports of Iraq's Kirkuk grade as the Turkish port of Ceyhan had crude in storage. Only one of the two pipes was hit and flows resumed in early afternoon from Iraq, according to a spokesman for Iraq's oil ministry. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)