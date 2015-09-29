Sept 29Below is a summary of filings and comments independent U.S. oil and gas producers have made since Aug. 1 about whether banks have or will amend their credit lines this month in light of falling oil prices.

Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies with loans tied to reserves.

Negotiations normally start several weeks in advance of autumn redeterminations that usually wrap up by Oct. 1.

Mainly small independents are subject to semi-annual redeterminations.

Big companies with investment grade ratings, such as EOG Resources and Apache Corp, do not normally face redeterminations as they have longer-term credits unsecured by reserves, according to filings.

FALL RESETS BEING INCREASED OR MAINTAINED Sept. 28: Bill Barrett Corp said borrowing base reaffirmed at $375 million.

Sept. 24: Gulfport Energy Corp says its borrowing base was increased $700 million from $575 million by syndicate leader The Bank of Nova Scotia. Sept. 22: Memorial Resource Development Corp. says borrowing base under its revolving credit facility increased to $1.0 billion, from $725.0 million.

Sept. 10: Rex Energy Corp. says borrowing based maintained at $350 million.

Sept. 10: Energy XXI says confident $500 million revolver credit will be maintained.

Sept. 9: Whiting Petroleum Corp says expects $3.5 billion facility to be maintained after redetermination. It had more than 34 million of hedged barrels on its books at the end of the second quarter, slightly more than at the end of the first quarter.

Sept. 4: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation says its bank reaffirms its borrowing base at $165 million effective through April 1, 2016. Abraxas said it added oil hedges for 2017.

Aug. 31: Gastar Exploration says borrowing base maintained at $200 million.

Aug. 25: RSP Permian Inc says its bank has increased its borrowing base by 20 percent to $600 million following an acquisition. Aug. 6: Laredo Petroleum Inc says its borrowing base was increased in April and that it expects to have its existing base reaffirmed this fall. Aug. 5: Atlas Resource Partners LP reaffirms borrowing base of $750 million. NO SEMI-ANNUAL REVIEWS Sept. 8: Range Resources Corporation EVP and COO Ray Walker says its $3 billion borrowing base will be reviewed in May 2016, giving the company plenty of room.

Sept. 8: Comstock Resources CEO Jay Allison tells investors his company issued a $700 million bond before April resets this year to avoid resets. "We don't have any redeterminations, period." He has called redeterminations "kind of dangerous" for smaller companies.

Sept. 8: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp tells investors its borrowing base is reset annually in April. It rose last time. CEO Dan Dinges says expects to increase the reserve base. CUTS

Sept. 28: New Source Energy Partners LP says faces a borrowing base deficiency under its revolving credit facility, preventing it from making a distribution to investors.

Sept. 25: Goodrich Petroleum says expects borrowing base to be reduced to $75 million from $1.05 million.

Sept. 15: Halcon Resources Corp. says its borrowing base reduced by $50 million to $850 million as part of a debt exchange. Aug. 5: PostRock Energy Corp says had a $10.5 million borrowing base deficiency and that expected further borrowing base reductions.

Aug. 4: Escalera Resources Co. says its borrowing base was reduced to $44 million from $50 million. (Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)