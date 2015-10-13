(Adds more loan resets)
Oct 13 U.S. energy companies that hold nearly a third of the industry's total reserve-based loans have so far
reported only a 1.4 percent net fall in credit lines.
This could be a sign that banks are relaxing covenants to avoid technical defaults, while underscoring the successful
steps taken by the energy companies to keep credit lines secure.
Below is a summary of filings and comments independent U.S. oil and gas producers have made since Aug. 1 about whether
banks have or will amend their credit lines this month in light of falling oil prices. Banks typically review credit lines
twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies with loans tied to reserves.
Mainly small independents are subject to semi-annual redeterminations. Big companies with investment grade ratings, such
as EOG Resources and Apache Corp, do not normally face redeterminations as they have longer-term credits
unsecured by reserves, according to filings.
FALL RESETS BEING INCREASED, CUT, OR MAINTAINED
Company RIC (Reserv RBL RBL RBL - Annou Comment Link Operations
e- - - Reset nceme
Based Afte Rese Change nt
Lending r t Directi Date
) RBL - Rese Chan on
Before t ge
Reset (in (in
(in mln) mln)
mln)
Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR. $575 $700 $125 Up 8-Sep nGNXVEJMOa Oil&Gas
O
Memorial Resource Development MRD.O $725 $1,0 $275 Up 21-Se nGNXVELTNa Mostly gas
Corp 00 p
RSP Permian Inc RSPP $500 $600 $100 Up 25-Au nPn8SnPFP Mostly oil
.N g
EV Energy Partners LP EVEP. $500 $625 $125 Up 8-Oct nPn6XcVXw Oil&Gas
O
Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.T $150 $200 $50 Up 21-Se nCCN50sYTC Oil&Gas
O p
Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N $250 $300 $50 Up 7-Oct nPn7SjJVn Mostly oil
Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N $105 $75 ($30 Down 25-Se nPn1wbGjb Mostly oil
) p
Halcon Resources Corp HK.N $900 $850 ($50 Down 27-Au nGNXLXKFNa Mostly oil
) g
Escalera Resources Co ESCR $50 $44 ($6) Down 3-Aug nMKWnn3m3a Oil&Gas
Unit Corp UNT.N $725 $550 ($17 Down 6-Oct nBw1ltN5za Oil&Gas
5)
EXCO Resources Inc XCO.N $725 $600 ($12 Down 27-Ju nBw33c2jHa Mostly gas
5) l
W&T Offshore WTI.N $600 $500 ($10 Down 15-Ma nPnVSR0X Oil&Gas
0) y
Resolute Energy Corp REN.N $180 $165 ($15 Down 8-Oct nMKWD3dMNa Mostly oil
)
SM Energy Co SM.N $2,400 $2,0 ($40 Down 7-Oct nBw6l6Dsga Oil&Gas
00 0)
Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.N $1,695 $1,5 ($17 Down 6-Oct nPnbjNJZL Mostly oil
25 0)
Emerald Oil Inc EOX.N $200 $120 ($80 Down 12-Oc nCCN4RHs0J Mostly oil
) t
Bill Barrett Corp BBG.N $375 $375 $0 No 28-Se nPn7Z8zhx Oil&Gas
change p
Rex Energy Corp REXX. $350 $350 $0 No 9-Sep nGNXLYAIAa Oil&Gas
O change
Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N $3,500 $3,5 $0 No 9-Sep nL1N11F1AY Oil&Gas
00 change
Abraxas Petroleum Corp AXAS. $165 $165 $0 No 3-Sep nBw9xD98fa Oil&Gas
O change
Gastar Exploration GST.A $200 $200 $0 No 31-Au nPn8gDVMk Mostly oil
change g
Atlas Resource Partners LP ARP.N $750 $750 $0 No 27-Ju nPn5qTqk7 Mostly gas
change l
Chesapeake Energy CHK.N $4,000 $4,0 $0 No 30-Se nBw1SMYkra Mostly gas
00 change p
PDC Energy Inc PDCE. $700 $700 $0 No 1-Oct nGNXVENXWa Oil&Gas
O change
Approach Resources Inc AREX. $450 $450 $0 No 25-Se nBw16jzdNa Mostly oil
O change p
Energy XXI Ltd EXXI. $500 $500 $0 No 10-Se Says nL1N11K0W4 Mostly oil
O change p expects
borrowing
base will
be
maintained
Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI.N $1,250 $1,2 $0 No 6-Aug Says nL1N11K0W4 Oil&Gas
50 change expects
borrowing
base will
be
maintained
Range Resources Corp RRC.N $3,000 $3,0 $0 No 8-Sep No nL1N11K0W4 Mostly gas
00 change semi-annual
review
Comstock Resources CRK.N $675 $675 $0 No 6-Mar No nL1N0W81M8 Mostly oil
change semi-annual
review
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N $3,400 $3,4 $0 No 8-Sep No nL1N11K0W4 Mostly gas
00 change semi-annual
review
PostRock Energy Corp PSTR. $76 $76 $0 No 5-Aug Says nGNXVEEIBa Mostly gas
PK change expects
borrowing
base cut
(Reporting By Terry Wade, Amrutha Gayathri, Anet Josline Pinto and Sneha Banerjee)