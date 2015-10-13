(Adds more loan resets) Oct 13 U.S. energy companies that hold nearly a third of the industry's total reserve-based loans have so far reported only a 1.4 percent net fall in credit lines. This could be a sign that banks are relaxing covenants to avoid technical defaults, while underscoring the successful steps taken by the energy companies to keep credit lines secure. Below is a summary of filings and comments independent U.S. oil and gas producers have made since Aug. 1 about whether banks have or will amend their credit lines this month in light of falling oil prices. Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies with loans tied to reserves. Mainly small independents are subject to semi-annual redeterminations. Big companies with investment grade ratings, such as EOG Resources and Apache Corp, do not normally face redeterminations as they have longer-term credits unsecured by reserves, according to filings. FALL RESETS BEING INCREASED, CUT, OR MAINTAINED Company RIC (Reserv RBL RBL RBL - Annou Comment Link Operations e- - - Reset nceme Based Afte Rese Change nt Lending r t Directi Date ) RBL - Rese Chan on Before t ge Reset (in (in (in mln) mln) mln) Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR. $575 $700 $125 Up 8-Sep nGNXVEJMOa Oil&Gas O Memorial Resource Development MRD.O $725 $1,0 $275 Up 21-Se nGNXVELTNa Mostly gas Corp 00 p RSP Permian Inc RSPP $500 $600 $100 Up 25-Au nPn8SnPFP Mostly oil .N g EV Energy Partners LP EVEP. $500 $625 $125 Up 8-Oct nPn6XcVXw Oil&Gas O Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.T $150 $200 $50 Up 21-Se nCCN50sYTC Oil&Gas O p Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N $250 $300 $50 Up 7-Oct nPn7SjJVn Mostly oil Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N $105 $75 ($30 Down 25-Se nPn1wbGjb Mostly oil ) p Halcon Resources Corp HK.N $900 $850 ($50 Down 27-Au nGNXLXKFNa Mostly oil ) g Escalera Resources Co ESCR $50 $44 ($6) Down 3-Aug nMKWnn3m3a Oil&Gas Unit Corp UNT.N $725 $550 ($17 Down 6-Oct nBw1ltN5za Oil&Gas 5) EXCO Resources Inc XCO.N $725 $600 ($12 Down 27-Ju nBw33c2jHa Mostly gas 5) l W&T Offshore WTI.N $600 $500 ($10 Down 15-Ma nPnVSR0X Oil&Gas 0) y Resolute Energy Corp REN.N $180 $165 ($15 Down 8-Oct nMKWD3dMNa Mostly oil ) SM Energy Co SM.N $2,400 $2,0 ($40 Down 7-Oct nBw6l6Dsga Oil&Gas 00 0) Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.N $1,695 $1,5 ($17 Down 6-Oct nPnbjNJZL Mostly oil 25 0) Emerald Oil Inc EOX.N $200 $120 ($80 Down 12-Oc nCCN4RHs0J Mostly oil ) t Bill Barrett Corp BBG.N $375 $375 $0 No 28-Se nPn7Z8zhx Oil&Gas change p Rex Energy Corp REXX. $350 $350 $0 No 9-Sep nGNXLYAIAa Oil&Gas O change Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N $3,500 $3,5 $0 No 9-Sep nL1N11F1AY Oil&Gas 00 change Abraxas Petroleum Corp AXAS. $165 $165 $0 No 3-Sep nBw9xD98fa Oil&Gas O change Gastar Exploration GST.A $200 $200 $0 No 31-Au nPn8gDVMk Mostly oil change g Atlas Resource Partners LP ARP.N $750 $750 $0 No 27-Ju nPn5qTqk7 Mostly gas change l Chesapeake Energy CHK.N $4,000 $4,0 $0 No 30-Se nBw1SMYkra Mostly gas 00 change p PDC Energy Inc PDCE. $700 $700 $0 No 1-Oct nGNXVENXWa Oil&Gas O change Approach Resources Inc AREX. $450 $450 $0 No 25-Se nBw16jzdNa Mostly oil O change p Energy XXI Ltd EXXI. $500 $500 $0 No 10-Se Says nL1N11K0W4 Mostly oil O change p expects borrowing base will be maintained Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI.N $1,250 $1,2 $0 No 6-Aug Says nL1N11K0W4 Oil&Gas 50 change expects borrowing base will be maintained Range Resources Corp RRC.N $3,000 $3,0 $0 No 8-Sep No nL1N11K0W4 Mostly gas 00 change semi-annual review Comstock Resources CRK.N $675 $675 $0 No 6-Mar No nL1N0W81M8 Mostly oil change semi-annual review Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N $3,400 $3,4 $0 No 8-Sep No nL1N11K0W4 Mostly gas 00 change semi-annual review PostRock Energy Corp PSTR. $76 $76 $0 No 5-Aug Says nGNXVEEIBa Mostly gas PK change expects borrowing base cut (Reporting By Terry Wade, Amrutha Gayathri, Anet Josline Pinto and Sneha Banerjee)