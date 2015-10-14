(Corrects justification of tabular material) Oct 14 U.S. energy companies that hold nearly a third of the industry's total reserve-based loans have so far reported only a 1.4 percent net fall in credit lines. This could be a sign that banks are relaxing covenants to avoid technical defaults, while underscoring the successful steps taken by the energy companies to keep credit lines secure. Below is a summary of filings and comments independent U.S. oil and gas producers have made since Aug. 1 about whether banks have or will amend their credit lines this month in light of falling oil prices. Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies with loans tied to reserves. Mainly small independents are subject to semi-annual redeterminations. Big companies with investment grade ratings, such as EOG Resources and Apache Corp, do not normally face redeterminations as they have longer-term credits unsecured by reserves, according to filings. Data below show reserve base lending (RBL) lines both before and after the latest redeterminations, in millions of dollars unless otherwise noted. FALL RESETS BEING INCREASED, CUT, OR MAINTAINED: Company RIC RBL - RBL - RBL - Date Link Primary Before After Change Disclosed Operations Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR.O $575 $700 $125 8-Sep Oil&Gas Memorial Resource MRD.O $725 $1,000 $275 21-Sep Mostly gas Development Corp RSP Permian Inc RSPP.N $500 $600 $100 25-Aug Mostly oil EV Energy Partners LP EVEP.O $500 $625 $125 8-Oct Oil&Gas Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO $150 $200 $50 21-Sep Oil&Gas Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N $250 $300 $50 7-Oct Mostly oil Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N $105 $75 ($30) 25-Sep Mostly oil Halcon Resources Corp HK.N $900 $850 ($50) 27-Aug Mostly oil Escalera Resources Co ESCR $50 $44 ($6) 3-Aug Oil&Gas Unit Corp UNT.N $725 $550 ($175) 6-Oct Oil&Gas EXCO Resources Inc XCO.N $725 $600 ($125) 27-Jul Mostly gas W&T Offshore WTI.N $600 $500 ($100) 15-May Oil&Gas Resolute Energy Corp REN.N $180 $165 ($15) 8-Oct Mostly oil SM Energy Co SM.N $2,400 $2,000 ($400) 7-Oct Oil&Gas Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.N $1,695 $1,525 ($170) 6-Oct Mostly oil Emerald Oil Inc EOX.N $200 $120 ($80) 12-Oct Mostly oil Bill Barrett Corp BBG.N $375 $375 $0 28-Sep Oil&Gas Rex Energy Corp REXX.O $350 $350 $0 9-Sep Oil&Gas Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N $3,500 $3,500 $0 9-Sep Oil&Gas Abraxas Petroleum Corp AXAS.O $165 $165 $0 3-Sep Oil&Gas Gastar Exploration GST.A $200 $200 $0 31-Aug Mostly oil Atlas Resource Partners ARP.N $750 $750 $0 27-Jul Mostly gas LP Chesapeake Energy CHK.N $4,000 $4,000 $0 30-Sep Mostly gas PDC Energy Inc PDCE.O $700 $700 $0 1-Oct Oil&Gas Approach Resources Inc AREX.O $450 $450 $0 25-Sep Mostly oil Energy XXI Ltd EXXI.O $500 $500 * 10-Sep Mostly oil Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI.N $1,250 $1,250 * 6-Aug Oil&Gas Range Resources Corp RRC.N $3,000 $3,000 ** 8-Sep Mostly gas Comstock Resources CRK.N $675 $675 ** 6-Mar Mostly oil Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N $3,400 $3,400 ** 8-Sep Mostly gas PostRock Energy Corp PSTR.PK $76 n/a *** 5-Aug [nGNXVEEIBa Mostly gas TOTAL $29,671 $29,245 ($426) * Company has said it expects borrowing base to be maintained. ** Company has said it does not have a semi-annual review this fall. *** Company has said it expects a reduction in borrowing base. (Reporting By Terry Wade, Amrutha Gayathri, Anet Josline Pinto and Sneha Banerjee)