(Adds Bonanza Creek, Midstates Petroleum, Linn Energy; Updates EXCO Resources) Oct 26 U.S. energy companies that hold nearly a third of the industry's total reserve-based loans have so far reported a net fall of nearly 3 percent, or roughly $1.03 billion, in credit lines. This could be a sign that banks are relaxing covenants to avoid technical defaults, while underscoring the successful steps taken by the energy companies to keep credit lines secure. "It looks generally to me like it's sort of kick-the-can-down-the-road approach that's being taken at this point, but that really just pushes the day of reckoning into sort of the first quarter of next year," Halliburton Chief Executive Dave Lesar said last week. Jefferies had a more conservative estimate for loan cuts. Lenders have only trimmed a total $450 million from the borrowing bases of some two dozen public oil companies, about 2 percent of the capital available under their reloadable credit facilities, the investment banking firm said in a recent report. Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies with loans tied to reserves. Mainly small independents are subject to these redeterminations, but big producers with investment grade ratings normally are not as they have longer-term credits unsecured by reserves, according to filings. Below is a summary of filings and comments independent U.S. oil and gas producers have made since Aug. 1 about whether banks have or will amend their credit lines due to falling oil prices. Data below show reserve base lending (RBL) lines both before and after the latest redeterminations, in millions of dollars unless otherwise noted. FALL RESETS BEING INCREASED, CUT, OR MAINTAINED: Company RIC RBL - RBL - RBL - Date Link Primary Before After Change Disclos Operations ed Linn Energy LLC LINE.O $4,025 $3,600 ($425) 21-Oct Oil and gas SM Energy Co SM.N $2,400 $2,000 ($400) 07-Oct Oil&Gas EXCO Resources Inc XCO.N $600 $375 ($225) 20-Oct Mostly gas Unit Corp UNT.N $725 $550 ($175) 06-Oct Oil&Gas Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.N $1,695 $1,525 ($170) 06-Oct Mostly oil W&T Offshore WTI.N $600 $500 ($100) 15-May Oil&Gas Emerald Oil Inc EOX.N $200 $120 ($80) 12-Oct Mostly oil Bonanza Creek BCEI.N $550 $475 ($75) 20-Oct Mostly oil Energy Inc Halcon Resources HK.N $900 $850 ($50) 27-Aug Mostly oil Corp Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N $105 $75 ($30) 25-Sep Mostly oil Resolute Energy REN.N $180 $165 ($15) 08-Oct Mostly oil Corp Escalera Resources ESCR $50 $44 ($6) 03-Aug Oil&Gas Co Abraxas Petroleum AXAS.O $165 $165 $0 03-Sep Oil&Gas Corp Approach Resources AREX.O $450 $450 $0 25-Sep Mostly oil Inc Atlas Resource ARP.N $750 $750 $0 27-Jul Mostly gas Partners LP Bill Barrett Corp BBG.N $375 $375 $0 28-Sep Oil&Gas Chesapeake Energy CHK.N $4,000 $4,000 $0 30-Sep Mostly gas Gastar Exploration GST.A $200 $200 $0 31-Aug Mostly oil PDC Energy Inc PDCE.O $700 $700 $0 01-Oct Oil&Gas Rex Energy Corp REXX.O $350 $350 $0 09-Sep Oil&Gas Whiting Petroleum WLL.N $3,500 $3,500 $0 09-Sep Oil&Gas Corp Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N $250 $300 $50 07-Oct Mostly oil Gran Tierra Energy GTE.TO $150 $200 $50 21-Sep Oil&Gas Inc RSP Permian Inc RSPP.N $500 $600 $100 25-Aug Mostly oil EV Energy Partners EVEP.O $500 $625 $125 08-Oct Oil&Gas LP Gulfport Energy GPOR.O $575 $700 $125 08-Sep Oil&Gas Corp Memorial Resource MRD.O $725 $1,000 $275 21-Sep Mostly gas Development Corp Energy XXI Ltd EXXI.O $500 $500 * 10-Sep Mostly oil Laredo Petroleum LPI.N $1,250 $1,250 * 06-Aug Oil&Gas Inc Midstates Petroleum MPO.N $252 n/a * 20-Oct Mostly natgas Co Inc Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N $3,400 $3,400 ** 08-Sep Mostly gas Corp Comstock Resources CRK.N $675 $675 ** 06-Mar Mostly oil Range Resources RRC.N $3,000 $3,000 ** 08-Sep Mostly gas Corp PostRock Energy PSTR.PK $76 n/a *** 05-Aug Mostly gas Corp TOTAL $34,373 $33,019 ($1,026) * Company has said it expects borrowing base to be maintained. ** Company has said it does not have a semi-annual review this fall. *** Company has said it expects a reduction in borrowing base. (Reporting By Terry Wade, Sneha Banerjee, Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto)