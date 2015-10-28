(Lists companies that are yet to disclose RBL redeterminations, those that do not have reserve-based loans
and those whose redeterminations will occur only next year)
Oct 28 U.S. energy companies that hold reserve-based loans have so far reported a net fall
of 4.2 percent, or roughly $1.23 billion, in their credit lines.
This could be a sign that banks are relaxing covenants to avoid technical defaults, while underscoring
energy companies' success in securing their credit lines.
"It looks generally to me like it's sort of kick-the-can-down-the-road approach that's being taken at
this point, but that really just pushes the day of reckoning into sort of the first quarter of next year,"
Halliburton Chief Executive Dave Lesar said last week.
Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies with loans tied to
reserves. Mainly small independents are subject to these redeterminations, but big producers with investment
grade ratings normally are not as they have longer-term credits unsecured by reserves, according to filings.
Companies that have reserve-based lending lines account for only a third of U.S. oil output, according
to analysts. Below is a summary of filings and comments these oil and gas producers have made since Aug. 1
about whether banks have or will amend their credit lines due to falling oil prices.
Data below show reserve base lending (RBL) lines both before and after the latest redeterminations, in
millions of dollars unless otherwise noted.
FALL RESETS BEING INCREASED, CUT, OR MAINTAINED:
Company RIC RBL - RBL - RBL - Date Link Primary
Before After Change Disclos Operations
ed
Linn Energy LLC LINE.O $4,025 $3,600 ($425) 21-Oct Oil&Gas
SM Energy Co SM.N $2,400 $2,000 ($400) 07-Oct Oil&Gas
EXCO Resources Inc XCO.N $600 $375 ($225) 20-Oct Mostly gas
Energen Corp EGN.N $1,600 $1,400 ($200) 23-Oct Oil and gas
Unit Corp UNT.N $725 $550 ($175) 06-Oct Oil&Gas
Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.N $1,695 $1,525 ($170) 06-Oct Mostly oil
W&T Offshore WTI.N $600 $500 ($100) 15-May Oil&Gas
Emerald Oil Inc EOX.N $200 $120 ($80) 12-Oct Mostly oil
Bonanza Creek BCEI.N $550 $475 ($75) 20-Oct Mostly oil
Energy Inc
Halcon Resources HK.N $900 $850 ($50) 27-Aug Mostly oil
Corp
Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N $105 $75 ($30) 25-Sep Mostly oil
Resolute Energy REN.N $180 $165 ($15) 08-Oct Mostly oil
Corp
Escalera Resources ESCR $50 $44 ($6) 03-Aug Oil&Gas
Co
Abraxas Petroleum AXAS.O $165 $165 $0 03-Sep Oil&Gas
Corp
Approach Resources AREX.O $450 $450 $0 25-Sep Mostly oil
Inc
Atlas Resource ARP.N $750 $750 $0 27-Jul Mostly gas
Partners LP
Bill Barrett Corp BBG.N $375 $375 $0 28-Sep Oil&Gas
Chesapeake Energy CHK.N $4,000 $4,000 $0 30-Sep Mostly gas
Gastar Exploration GST.A $200 $200 $0 31-Aug Mostly oil
PDC Energy Inc PDCE.O $700 $700 $0 01-Oct Oil&Gas
Rex Energy Corp REXX.O $350 $350 $0 09-Sep Oil&Gas
Whiting Petroleum WLL.N $3,500 $3,500 $0 09-Sep Oil&Gas
Corp
Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N $250 $300 $50 07-Oct Mostly oil
Gran Tierra Energy GTE.TO $150 $200 $50 21-Sep Oil&Gas
Inc
RSP Permian Inc RSPP.N $500 $600 $100 25-Aug Mostly oil
EV Energy Partners EVEP.O $500 $625 $125 08-Oct Oil&Gas
LP
Gulfport Energy GPOR.O $575 $700 $125 08-Sep Oil&Gas
Corp
Memorial Resource MRD.O $725 $1,000 $275 21-Sep Mostly gas
Development Corp
Energy XXI Ltd EXXI.O $500 $500 * 10-Sep Mostly oil
Laredo Petroleum LPI.N $1,250 $1,250 * 06-Aug Oil&Gas
Inc
Midstates Petroleum MPO.N $252 n/a * 20-Oct Mostly natgas
Co Inc
PostRock Energy PSTR.PK $76 n/a ** 05-Aug Mostly gas
Corp
TOTAL $28,898 $27,344 ($1,226)
* Company has said it expects borrowing base to be maintained
** Company has said it expects a reduction in borrowing base
Below is a list of companies that do not have semi-annual reviews, and whose reserve-
based loans will only be re-determined next year.
Company RIC RBL - RBL - RBL - Date Link Primary
Before After Change Disclosed Operations
Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N $3,400 $3,400 - 8-Sep Mostly gas
Corp
Comstock Resources CRK.N $675 $675 - 6-Mar Mostly oil
Denbury Resources DNR.N $3,000 $2,600 - 6-May Oil&Gas
Concho Resources CXO.N $3,250 $3,250 - 9-April Mostly oil
Range Resources RRC.N $3,000 $3,000 - 8-Sep Mostly gas
Corp
Below is a list of companies that are yet to disclose changes to their RBL lines. Data below show
last-disclosed RBL lines, in millions of dollars unless otherwise noted.
Company RIC RBL Date Disclosed Link Primary
Operations
Antero Resources Corp AR.N $4 bln Oct. 16 2014 Mostly oil
EP Energy Corp EPE.N $2.75 bln Nov. 4 2014 Mostly oil
Breitburn Energy BBEP.O $1.8 bln March 29 Oil&Gas
Partners LP
Penn Virginia Corp PVA.N $425 mln May 11 Mostly gas
Swift Energy Co SFY.N $375 mln May 7 Oil&Gas
Triangle Petroleum Corp TPLM.A $350 mln Sept. 8 (bit.ly/1RBnJ2z) Oil&Gas
Below is a list of companies whose credit lines are not tied to reserves, according to Wood Mackenzie.
They account for nearly two-thirds of total U.S. production:
Company RIC
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N
Chevron Corp CVX.N
California Resources Corp CRC.N
Continental Resources Inc CLR.N
Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N
Devon Energy Corp DVN.N
Newfield Exploration Co NFX.N
Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N
Apache Corp APA.N
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N
ConocoPhillips COP.N
Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N
Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N
EOG Resources Inc EOG.N
Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N
Hess Corp HES.N
Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N
(Reporting by Bengaluru newsroom)