OTTAWA Nov 26 Global demand for crude is
growing so strongly that the world needs "every single drop of
Canadian oil," the International Energy Agency's chief economist
said on Monday, playing down fears that Canadian exports could
be hit by growing U.S. production.
Fatih Birol told reporters that even if U.S. output rose as
much as the agency is forecasting, the country would still need
to import four million barrels per day and Canada was an obvious
supplier.
In its annual forecast this month, the IEA said the United
States could come close to energy self-sufficiency by 2035.
Canada is the single largest supplier of energy to the United
States, sending around 2 million barrels a day to its neighbor.