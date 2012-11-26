OTTAWA Nov 26 The United States will still need to import crude as production from the Bakken and other domestic shale oil regions rises, and Canada is a big potential source of such supplies, Fatih Birol, the International Energy Agency's chief economist, said Monday.

In its annual forecast this month, the IEA said the United States could come close to being energy self-sufficient by 2035. Canada currently is the largest foreign oil supplier to the United States.