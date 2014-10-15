Oct 15 The U.S. government is expected to
release a report in late October that will help assess whether
domestic gasoline prices would rise if Congress or the Obama
administration lifted the 40-year ban on crude oil exports.
The report by the Energy Information Administration, the
statistics arm of the Department of Energy, is highly
anticipated by analysts and politicians because it will be the
first major report not funded directly or indirectly by energy
companies and others that have a stake in the debate on
reversing the trade restriction.
Congress mandated the oil export ban following the Arab oil
embargo of the 1970s, which sent shock waves through energy
markets and helped raise fears of shortages.
After the Nov. 4 U.S. elections, many analysts expect both
the White House and Congress to look more closely at options for
relaxing the ban, although a full reversal is not expected this
year or next.
EIA administrator Adam Sieminksi has hinted at what the
report might say, telling Platts Energy Week that initial
evidence shows U.S. gasoline prices are set in global markets.
"What that suggests is that exports might not have that much of
an impact on gasoline," he said.
A March report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service,
1.usa.gov/1oaVJcv , said the effect on fuel prices could
be mixed and differ by regions, but did not give any specific
predictions of gasoline prices.
The following are summaries of major research group studies
on the effects of lifting the export ban, all concluding that
gasoline prices would fall by a certain amount.
RESOURCES FOR THE FUTURE
Resources for the Future, a non-profit energy and
environment research group, concluded early in 2014 that U.S.
gasoline prices would fall by about 2 cents to 7 cents a gallon
if exports were allowed. The report, "Crude Behavior: How
Lifting the Export Ban Reduces Gasoline Prices in the United
States," concluded that lifting the ban would help global
refiners process the type of oil they are configured for, which
could help lower prices here and abroad.
But the report, which can be seen here: bit.ly/1vw9btv
, concluded lifting the ban could have side-effects, including
a potential rise in greenhouse gas emissions.
The RFF report was supported by general funds at the group
from a mix of foundations and companies, including Royal Dutch
Shell and ConocoPhillips.
IHS
On May 29, an IHS report, "U.S. Crude Oil Export Decision:
Assessing the Impact of the Export Ban and Free Trade on the
U.S. Economy," said gasoline prices could fall 8 cents to 12
cents per gallon if the ban were lifted, saving U.S. consumers
some $265 billion between 2016 and 2030.
The report was funded by energy companies including Exxon
Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron. It can be
seen here: www.ihs.com/crudeoilexport
BROOKINGS INSTITUTION
A Sept. 9 report by Brookings and NERA Economic Consulting,
"Changing Markets: Economic Opportunities from Lifting the U.S.
Ban on Crude Oil Exports," said gasoline prices could fall about
9 cents a gallon for about five years and the drop could hit 12
cents if U.S. crude supplies are larger than predicted.
The report, supported with general funds at Brookings from a
wide range of donors and companies, can be seen here: bit.ly/1sbTzbZ
ASPEN INSTITUTE
On Oct. 14 the Aspen Institute and the MAPI Foundation, the
research group of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity
and Innovation, issued a report that said gasoline prices could
fall between 3 cents and 5 cents a gallon by 2016, and between 8
cents and 9 cents by 2025.
The report, called "Lifting the Crude Oil Export Ban: The
Impact on U.S. Manufacturing," can be seen here: bit.ly/1vw9btv.
(Compiled by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Grant McCool)