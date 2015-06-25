* Move comes amid worries of seasonal dent in Alaskan supply
* Gap between U.S., international crude prices narrows
* Russian oil exports exempt from sanctions
(Adds Par Petroleum comment)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, June 24 Refiners on the U.S. West
Coast and Hawaii have stepped up purchases of Russian crude,
taking advantage of a narrow gap between U.S. and global prices
to guard against a seasonal shortage of Alaskan supply, trade
and industry sources said.
Up to four tankers were expected to carry nearly 3 million
barrels of Russia's ESPO crude from Kozmino near the city of
Vladivostok to refineries in the United States this month and
next, the sources said.
That will help Russia diversify beyond key buyers in China,
South Korea and Japan at a time when Asian markets are battling
oversupply. Sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine
bar U.S. companies from drilling in the country, but crude
purchases are still allowed.
But traders said the shipments marked only a temporary trend
as refineries were buying amid uncertainty over the supply of
Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude over the summer. ANS is regularly
shipped to the U.S. West Coast, but production normally falls in
summer due to field maintenance.
"I don't see a huge pull from the West Coast apart from what
has been bought already," said one trader with a company
operating a California refinery.
Reuters ship tracking data confirms the Aegean Power tanker
loaded 730,000 barrels of ESPO last week and is due to arrive at
the Long Beach refining hub in Los Angeles on July 9.
One industry source, who was not authorised to speak with
media, said Chevron Corp likely bought the cargo for
processing at its El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles. A
spokesman for the oil major declined comment.
Two or three additional cargoes will load either later this
month or next, with Valero Energy Corp shipping to one
of its two refineries on the U.S. West Coast, and Par Petroleum
taking at least one cargo to Hawaii, according to four
trade and industry sources.
"More sweet Asian crude is available for mid-Pacific and
U.S. West Coast refineries these days," Par Petroleum Chief
Executive Joseph Israel said in an email, without confirming or
denying buying ESPO.
"Increased North American crude production has significantly
shifted crude flow and pricing parity in and out the Pacific,"
he said.
A Valero spokesman declined to comment on the issue, but
said the company was "lessening the reliance on foreign crudes".
The price gap between U.S. crude and international
benchmarks like Brent has tightened, with global prices
weighed down by near-record OPEC production while the U.S.
market has been supported by slowing output and higher gasoline
use.
ESPO was regularly shipped to the United States after
production began in 2009, but trade slowed. In 2013 and 2014, a
total of six ESPO cargoes were exported to U.S. refiners, with
the latest in August last year, Reuters ship tracking data
showed.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)