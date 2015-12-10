(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Anna Driver and Tracy Rucinski
HOUSTON/CHICAGO Dec 10 Drained by a 17-month
crude rout, some U.S. shale oil companies are merely hanging on
for life as oil prices lurch further away from levels that allow
them to profitably drill new wells and bring in enough cash to
keep them in business.
The slump has created dozens of oil and gas "zombies," a
term lawyers and restructuring advisers use to describe
companies that have just enough money to pay interest on
mountains of debt, but not enough to drill enough new wells to
replace older ones that are drying out.
Though there is no single definition of a zombie, most
investors and analysts consulted by Reuters say they tend to
have exceptionally high debt loads and face the prospect of
shrinking oil reserves.
About two dozen oil and gas companies whose debt Moody's
rates toward the bottom of its junk bond scale broadly fit that
description. Investors and analysts mentioned SandRidge Energy
Inc., Comstock Resources, and Goodrich Petroleum
Co as some of that group's more prominent members.
To stay alive, zombie companies have curbed costly drilling
and are using revenue from existing production to pay interest
and other expenses in a process some describe as "slow-motion
liquidation."
Bankruptcies and defaults loom because the cutbacks in new
drilling have been so deep that many companies risk getting
caught in a vicious circle of shrinking oil reserves, falling
revenue and declining access to credit, experts say.
As long as oil prices stay below the estimated break-even
level of $50 a barrel, the zombie group is set to grow. In fact,
so many oil companies are struggling that "zombies" are the
topic of a keynote address at a big energy conference in Houston
on Thursday.
Thomas Califano, vice chair of the restructuring practice at
the law firm DLA Piper, said banks that have loosened loan terms
to avoid defaults might be just allowing companies to postpone
"their day of reckoning."
"They can just be zombies. They can pay their interest,
there's no growth and they are cannibalizing their assets," he
said.
Consider SandRidge, which is one of at least 25 U.S.
exploration and production companies rated by Moody's at B3
negative or lower, a category for speculative investments with
significant credit risks. Many of these companies are small,
with output of less than 10,000 barrels per day.
"SandRidge is an example where they have enough cash on the
balance sheet to service debt for next three years and likely
can't grow their assets in this price environment," Michael
Roberts, a principal at the Carlyle Group which invests in
energy companies, said at a recent seminar in Houston.
A spokesman for SandRidge, which is working to reduce its
interest payments and recently spend $190 million to add some
production and reserves, declined to comment for this article.
At the end of the third quarter, SandRidge had $790 million
in cash - based on its past interest expenses enough to cover 10
more quarters - but not enough to greatly expand drilling. The
company's rig count is down about 80 percent this year.
By one common measure for shale companies, SandRidge's
interest payments in the third quarter equaled two-thirds of its
cash flow. During a market upswing, investments in new wells
take up the vast majority of shale companies' budgets.
CapitalOne projects Goodrich will hit a liquidity shortfall
by the end of 2017. Representatives from Goodrich did not
respond to an email seeking comment.
Analysts at Baird have taken the unusual step of saying
Comstocks's oil reserves are worth less than the debt it owes.
Comstock declined to comment.
LAYOFFS, OFFICE SHUTDOWNS AND NO FREE SODA
Squeezed, companies are taking a knife to operations.
Goodrich reported in its third-quarter filing that it had frozen
salaries and laid off 30 percent of its workers.
To raise cash, SandRidge put its 30-story tower up for sale
in May, but has yet to find a buyer. In April, it laid off at
least 130 employees, or 20 percent of its workers based there,
records show.
To pinch pennies, SandRidge has eliminated free sodas from
break rooms, one employee said.
Some companies that have halted nearly all drilling and
fracking are now warning in regulatory filings their output
could drop, which could make cash even tighter and hasten an
expected decline in U.S. crude output.
Stopping new drilling is risky because shale wells decline
much faster - up to 90 percent in their first year - than
conventional wells.
For example, Magnum Hunter Resources Corp, based
in Irving, Texas, one of the first this year to completely halt
all fracking to save cash, told regulators in November the
absence of new wells would "eventually lead to a decline in our
production and reserves."
A spokesman for Magnum Hunter did not respond to a request
for comment.
Comstock has only one rig running in Texas' Eagle Ford
Shale. GoodRich reported a 37 percent production drop after it
sold production properties in the Eagle Ford to raise cash.
Credit rating agency Fitch says defaults for oil and gas
companies are already at the highest since 1999. Since the start
of the third quarter, at least 12 oil and gas companies have
defaulted on their debt.
The "zombies" bet that by shifting into survival mode they
can hang on until oil prices recover, but the outlook is grim.
With oil prices near new seven year lows below $37 a barrel
, crude futures now forecast prices will not return above
$50 until early 2018, prompting many to ask the same vexing
question: "How long can you survive without having a new well
come on?" says Deborah Williamson, a Dykema restructuring
attorney in San Antonio.
