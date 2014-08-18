NEW YORK Aug 18 Oil and natural gas pipeline operator Enlink Midstream Partners LP plans to build a 45-mile pipeline and other supporting infrastructure that will transport growing volumes of condensate and natural gas produced in Ohio's Utica shale, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Included in the $250 million project will be six natural gas compression stations and six condensate stabilizers to help process gas and light oil for transport to markets in the region.

The pipeline, which is expected to be completed by the second half of 2015 with a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day (bpd), will connect the Utica shale to Enlink's 200-mile pipeline in eastern Ohio that has access to its Bells Run barge terminal and Black Run rail terminal for shipments further afield.

The condensate stabilizers will have a combined capacity of 41,500 bpd capacity and the natural gas compressors will be able to process 560 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Enlink also plans to expand its condensate storage capacity at the Bells Run barge terminal on the Ohio River by 120,000 barrels, brining total storage there to 360,000 barrels.