By Marianna Parraga and Brian Ellsworth
HOUSTON/CARACAS, Sept 9 Malaysian oil company
Petronas is exiting one of the biggest petroleum projects in
Venezuela's Orinoco belt after disagreements with state-run
PDVSA, sources close to the venture told Reuters.
The flagship project, called Petrocarabobo, has planned
investments of about $20 billion over 25 years and calls for
building a 200,000 barrel per day upgrader to convert heavy
crude into light crude oil.
When the venture was formed in 2010, Venezuela touted it as
a sign that oil companies were willing to put up with demanding
fiscal conditions in exchange for access to the world's largest
oil reserves.
State-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has 60 percent of
the project. Petronas belongs to a consortium that holds 40
percent. Its other partners are Spain's Repsol, India's ONGC
and two small Indian firms. Petronas holds an 11
percent stake.
"We exited already," said a top executive from Petronas, who
was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. He added
that the company will not run any other projects in the
OPEC-member country.
It was not immediately clear if Venezuela's petroleum
ministry had been told of the decision.
Venezuela's Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez declined to
address the issue on Monday and urged reporters in Caracas to
consult Petronas.
A second source in the consortium said the company had not
received approval and that the other companies in the consortium
would likely share the Petronas stake.
Under Venezuelan law, the government has to approve the
departure and the new ownership structure of the venture.
State-owned Petronas entered Venezuela's oil sector in 2010,
three years after an expanded nationalization in the oil
industry under socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who died in March.
The Petrocarabobo project started production in late 2012 and
has a capacity to produce 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).
A third source close to the project told Reuters that
frequent changes in the fiscal framework, disagreements with the
government of Chavez's successor - Nicolas Maduro - about the
business terms, and long delays led to the decision to withdraw.
Petronas planned to feed a new $19 billion refinery and
petrochemical complex in southern Malaysia with Venezuelan
crudes produced at its joint venture.
The consortium paid $1.05 billion to the Venezuelan
government in May 2010 to become a partner in the project and it
has to deliver an extra payment of $1 billion to finance PDVSA's
stake, according to the terms of the deal.
Petronas was also exploring several natural gas projects in
Venezuela, after being invited by the government to become its
partner in some delayed developments for exploring and producing
gas offshore. But it never formalized its participation.
Venezuela is struggling with a slow, long-term decline in
oil and natural gas production and a recent refining crisis that
is affecting its balance of payments.
The move by Petronas could raise more questions about
Venezuela's ambitious plans to boost output that has been
stagnant for years and the ability of the government to turn the
promise of the Orinoco Belt into a reality.
