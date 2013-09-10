(Adds India's ONGC, Oil India, unlikely to take stake)
By Marianna Parraga and Brian Ellsworth
HOUSTON/CARACAS, Sept 10 Malaysian oil company
Petronas said it is exiting one of the biggest petroleum
projects in Venezuela's Orinoco belt, after what sources close
to the venture and within the firm said were disagreements with
Venezuelan authorities and state-run PDVSA.
The flagship project, called Petrocarabobo, has planned
investments of about $20 billion over 25 years and calls for
building a 200,000 barrel per day upgrader to convert heavy
crude into light crude oil.
When the venture was formed in 2010, Venezuela touted it as
a sign that oil companies were willing to put up with demanding
fiscal conditions in exchange for access to the world's largest
oil reserves.
Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has 60 percent of the
project. Petronas belongs to a consortium that holds 40 percent.
Its other partners are Spain's Repsol, India's ONGC
and two smaller Indian firms, Oil India and Indian Oil
Corp. Petronas holds an 11 percent stake.
Sources close to ONGC and Oil India said on Wednesday they
were unlikely to buy the stake being shed by Petronas.
Petronas confirmed on Tuesday Reuters' report that
it was withdrawing from the project, saying that the decision
had been conveyed to Venezuela's government on Aug. 27. Petronas
sources later told Reuters the move was part of its strategic
review of global assets.
Venezuela's Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez declined to
address the issue on Monday and urged reporters in Caracas to
consult Petronas.
A Petronas company source in Kuala Lumpur said the
withdrawal was due to unspecified problems in dealing with
Venezuelan authorities and because the state giant preferred to
"play it a bit more safe" by focusing on established markets
such as Canada and Australia.
"This should not come as a surprise. We have not been
excited about this project for the past two years because of the
dealings with the government," said the source, who requested
not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.
"We have run in to quite a few roadblocks when it comes to
South America."
Petronas entered Venezuela's oil sector in 2010, three years
after an expanded nationalization in the oil industry under
socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who died in March. The
Petrocarabobo project started production in late 2012 and has a
capacity to produce 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).
One source close to the project told Reuters that frequent
changes in the fiscal framework, disagreements with the
government of Chavez's successor - Nicolas Maduro - about the
business terms, and long delays led to the decision to withdraw.
Petronas planned to feed a new $19 billion refinery and
petrochemical complex in southern Malaysia with Venezuelan crude
produced at its joint venture, but company sources said that
project would not be further delayed by the withdrawal.
PETRONAS PRESSURED BY COSTS
Petronas had begun talks with its consortium partners,
including Repsol and ONGC, to take over its stake, the first
company source said. Under Venezuelan law, the government has to
approve the departure and the new ownership structure of the
venture.
A source close to ONGC, which also holds an 11 percent stake
in the project, said it would study the option to buy the
Petronas stake, but a second source said the company might not
exercise the option because it was already raising debt to fund
acquisitions in Mozambique.
Oil India, which has a 3.5 percent stake, was informed of
Petronas's decision a week to 10 days ago, a source said, but "I
don't think we will be taking". The sources at both Indian
companies said they remained committed to the Venezuela project.
The consortium paid $1.05 billion to the Venezuelan
government in May 2010 to become a partner in the project and it
has to deliver an extra payment of $1 billion to finance PDVSA's
stake, according to the terms of the deal.
Petronas was also exploring several natural gas projects in
Venezuela, after being invited by the government to become its
partner in some delayed developments for exploring and producing
gas offshore. But it never formalised its participation.
Venezuela is struggling with a slow, long-term decline in
oil and natural gas production and a recent refining crisis that
is affecting its balance of payments.
The move by Petronas could raise more questions about
Venezuela's ambitious plans to boost output that has been
stagnant for years and the ability of the government to turn the
promise of the Orinoco Belt into a reality.
Petronas chief executive Shamsul Azhar Abbas said last month
that rising costs and weaker crude prices may prompt the company
to review some strategic projects, without giving details.
Petronas has held off on the planned $850 million purchase
of a 40 percent stake in a Brazilian oilfield, saying that
troubled local oil producer OGX Petroleo Gas Participacoes SA
must first complete a debt restructuring.
The firm also plans to sell down its stake in a $20 billion
Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in order to
share the cost of bringing cheap energy to Asia. Petronas
acquired Progress Energy for C$5.2 billion ($4.9 billion) last
year in a deal that gave Malaysia's only Fortune 500 firm access
to shale properties in northeastern British Columbia.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Brian Ellsworth
and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra
Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Terry Wade, Stuart Grudgings
and Alex Richardson)