KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas confirmed on Tuesday it would withdraw from
its flagship Petrocarabobo crude oil project in Venezuela.
"Petronas confirms that its subsidiary, PC Venezuela Ltd,
has decided to withdraw its 11 percent participation in the
Carabobo project and has communicated to this effect on 27
August 2013 to the Venezuelan authorities," Petronas said in a
statement.
The withdrawal was part of the company's strategic review of
its global assets and would not further delay a planned $19
billion refinery project in southern Malaysia, two Petronas
sources told Reuters.
(Reporting By Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui; writing by
Stuart Grudgings)