Venezuela's cash-strapped PDVSA makes $2.2 bln bond payments - bondholders
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two bondholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
HOUSTON Nov 14 State-run Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) awarded a contract to sell three cargoes of heavy Laguna, Bachaquero and Bachblend crudes to U.S. company Houston Refining, a trader close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
Houston Refining, formerly known as Lyondell-Citgo Refining (LCR), operates a 270,000 barrel refinery located on the Gulf Coast in Texas. PDVSA's subsidiary in the Unites States, Citgo, had a 41.25 percent stake in the plant until it was sold in 2006 to its majoritary partner, Lyondell Chemical.
The trader added that the 300,000 barrel cargo of heavy Bachaquero crude included in the tender was sold at a price of $20.50 per barrel below ICE Brent.
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two bondholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
* CEO says does not expect another big financial hit from A400M this year