HOUSTON, April 15 The 150,000 barrel per day
(bpd) Petromonagas extraheavy crude upgrader, operated by
Venezuela's state-run PDVSA and Russian oil company
Rosneft, will undergo a three-week maintenance in
June, a source close to the work told Reuters.
Four upgraders with some 650,000 bpd of joint capacity
operate in the Orinoco belt, the major reservoir of Venezuelan
oil, to convert the extraheavy crudes into exportable products
that can be processed by refineries.
When PDVSA and private partners need to halt any upgrader
for maintenance, the OPEC member country normally imports heavy
naphtha to mix with the Orinoco belt's extraheavy crudes and
produce exportable blends.
"The call for contractors for the Petromonagas' maintenance
stoppage was already done by PDVSA. It is expected to start in
early June and it will last for some three weeks," the source
said.
He added that other two upgraders, Petropiar and
Petrocedeno, are also supposed to receive maintenance this year,
according to PDVSA's schedule, but contractors have not been
called yet and there are not specific dates for that work.
PDVSA declined to comment.
The 180,000 bpd Petropiar project is operated by PDVSA and
U.S. oil firm Chevron and 190,000 bpd Petrocedeno is
operated by PDVSA, France's Total and Norway's Statoil
.
Petromonagas, whose minority stake was bought by Rosneft
from TNK-BP in 2013, underwent a small modernization
plan last year to replace equipment at the upgrader's delayed
coker unit, which reduced its exposure to security risks.
Its last major maintenance was in 2012 and it plans to
undergo a big expansion in the coming years to reach 250,000 bpd
capacity. Last year the project produced some 166,000 bpd of
extraheavy crude, according to Rosneft's figures.
