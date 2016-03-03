HOUSTON, March 3 Venezuela's state-run oil
company PDVSA has bought two more cargoes of WTI crude after
becoming in January Latin America's first importer of U.S. oil
since an export ban was lifted late last year, traders said on
Thursday.
PDVSA's refining unit in the United States, Citgo Petroleum,
was the provider of the two first U.S. crude shipments, which
arrived in the Caribbean island of Curacao from late January
through February, according to ThomsonReuters vessel tracking
data.
The most recent delivery was made on tanker Overseas
Rubymar, which discharged a 500,000-barrel cargo of WTI crude on
Feb. 29 at Curacao after loading at Enterprise Products
Partners' terminal in Houston, according to the data.
Different than the previous ones, the most recent U.S. crude
cargo bought by PDVSA was requested through a tender launched on
the open market that was awarded this week to French oil firm
Total, the sources said. It is scheduled to load in
March at Nederland, Texas.
Since it started buying U.S. crude, PDVSA has reduced
imports of African light oil. The latest purchase was made in
early February from Russia's Lukoil for a
1-million-barrel cargo of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude.
PDVSA last year bought 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) of light
crudes, mostly from Africa and Russia, and it also imported some
65,000 bpd of heavy naphtha to dilute its extra heavy oil
output.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and Grant
McCool)