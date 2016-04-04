HOUSTON, April 4 Exports of Venezuelan crude to
the United States fell almost 7 percent in March versus the same
month of 2015 to 793,581 barrels per day (bpd), according to
Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data, affected by delays at the
country's main oil port.
Even though the sales recovered versus the previous two
months, when they hit record lows, the increase was not enough
to reach last year levels.
State-run oil company PDVSA and its joint ventures sent 52
crude cargoes to the United States last month, according to the
data, made with preliminary figures. PDVSA's refining unit,
Citgo Petroleum, was the main receiver, along with Valero Energy
, Phillips 66 and Chevron Corp.
Sales of traditional crudes loaded at ports different than
Jose, which has been affected by equipment failure in recent
weeks, remained stable, but exports of diluted crude oil (DCO)
and blends such as Merey suffered a significant decrease.
PDVSA's spot sales to customers in the United States also
declined with only two cargoes of Boscan heavy crude and
Morichal blend arriving in March for Lukoil Panamericas and PBF
Energy's Delaware City refinery.
Serious delays to load and discharge at Jose created a
backlog of tankers around Venezuela that at the end of March
also extended to the Caribbean island of Curacao, where PDVSA
has storage and blending facilities, limiting its oil exports.
At the end of March, PDVSA's shipments from Venezuela and
Curacao including oil and diluents re-exported as blends
declined almost 300,000 bpd from a year earlier to 1.64 million
bpd, according to the same data.
Several shipments of Venezuelan crudes loaded at Jose port
arrived in the United States under its typical volume of some
500,000 bpd.
These problems have also affected PDVSA's recent imports.
The company received a 995,000-barrel cargo of Nigeria's Brass
River crude on March 18, but tanker Orpheas, with U.S. light
crude sold by French oil firm Total, has not discharged at after
arriving in Curacao on March 22, according to Thomson Reuters
vessel tracking data.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Alistair Bell)