* Oil volatility at highest since financial crisis
* Brent open interest hit record level last week
* Traders battle over next big move in crude
By Himanshu Ojha
LONDON, Feb 11 Oil volatility has jumped to the
highest level since the financial crisis, jolting traders who
had been adjusting to a period of predictable declines following
a near 60 percent crude crash between June and January.
Since the start of February, trading volumes have almost
doubled as prices have risen - and fallen - by as much as 9
percent in a single session, while the number of active
positions in the North Sea Brent contract soared to an all-time
high.
Brent crude oil's 20-day realised volatility - a measure of
how widely prices have oscillated over the last 20 days - soared
to the highest level since April 2009 in the early days of
February, a Reuters analysis shows.
(For a graphic showing Brent's volatility click: link.reuters.com/tut93w)
Traders were left stunned as the market snapped back to gain
around 20 percent, even as many were betting that the market
remains heavily oversupplied.
"This is a very dynamic market with a lot of volatility,"
said Rune Bjørnson, head of trading at Norway's state-backed
Statoil, at the annual International Petroleum Week conference
in London.
"It is challenging for an upstream company like Statoil to
cope with such changes... but it gives opportunities on the
trading side," he said.
The reasons behind the volatility spike are numerous. The
simplest is that prices briefly stabilised after hitting a low
of $45.19 a barrel in mid-January. After a few sessions of
consolidation, enough traders were prepared to bet that the
market had bottomed, sending prices jumping higher.
Those betting on higher prices have taken heart from news of
declining rig counts in the United States and capital
expenditure cuts by energy majors. But those betting prices
still have further to fall point out that there will still be an
oversupply of 1 million-2 million barrels per day for the first
half of the year.
"What you're getting is a divergence of opinion and it's the
breadth of opinion - the breakdown in consensus - that's leading
to this volatility," said Gareth Lewis-Davies, senior oil
strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
"That will only change once a consensus emerges in the
market."
HOW TO MEASURE FEAR
The Oil Volatility Index - a tradeable instrument
known as the Oil Vix or fear index - rose last week to the
highest level since 2011. While it has since tailed off
slightly, with many oil traders busy at London's IP Week, it is
not just volatility that has been up.
Trading volumes and open interest - the number of contracts
active in the market - have leapt higher. Average trading volume
across the Brent futures curve is up 42 percent so far in 2015
compared with last year, while volume in U.S. benchmark WTI has
jumped more than 50 percent.
Open interest in Brent (counting all contracts across the
futures curve) hit a record level of 1.87 million contracts on
Friday, an increase of 27 percent on the 2014 average.
While some producers and physical traders have had to
contend with the fast-changing price environment, the sharp
moves provide a good opportunity for hedge funds and other
speculative investors to enter the market
"These kind of clients are in these kind of positions for
just a few days," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy analyst at
Dutch-based ABN Amro.
"That could trigger more volatility and, of course, a rise
in open interest."
The U.S Oil Fund, an exchange-traded fund (ETF)
allowing retail investors to bet on rising oil prices, has more
than tripled its net assets since June to $2.3 billion,
accounting for some of the rise in volume and open interest.
"The ETFs are not responsible for all of it," said Olivier
Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. "Overall
there has been a global increase" in open interest, he added,
saying commercial producers are also buying new contracts to try
to lock in prices after oil bounced.
Some traders or funds, including super-fast algorithmic or
high-frequency trading programmes, may also seek to capitalise
on and even maintain volatility in the short-term, as they stand
to profit from quickly moving in and out of positions.
Market experts caution, however, that the price may again
begin to trend strongly in one direction or the other once the
outlook for oil becomes clearer.
"Certain traders are enjoying the movements that we've seen
and might, to the small extent that they can, try and time their
interventions in the market to lead to reversals on a day-to-day
basis," Lewis-Davies at BNP Paribas said.
"Nonetheless they can't do that interminably, because once
consensus develops, if you get in the way of that you'll get run
over."
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)