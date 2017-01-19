(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
analyst. The views expressed are his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2jnAqnM
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2jnAB2q
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2jnvuiO
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 18 "We are entering a period of much
more volatility in the (oil) market", the head of the
International Energy Agency warned on Sunday.
"The name of the game is volatility" Fatih Birol said in an
interview with Reuters Television, repeating similar comments he
made at the end of 2016.
Birol is among many analysts who have warned that the
outlook for oil prices is choppier and more volatile in 2017 but
the concept needs to be employed carefully.
Volatility has always been one of the defining
characteristics of oil prices and is apparent at all time scales
from the very short term (seconds, minutes and hours) to long
periods (months, years and decades).
And volatility is coupled with a pronounced cyclical
behaviour in which periods of rising and falling prices
alternate ("Volatility and cyclicality in oil prices - will this
time be different?" Reuters, Jan. 13).
But the concept is notoriously slippery and how traders talk
about it does not necessarily correspond with the way in which
the concept is understood by producers and consumers.
MICRO AND MACRO
Volatility has a precise definition in finance where it is a
statistical measure of the dispersion (standard deviation) of
price movements.
Volatility is normally measured over a short interval (most
often daily price changes), evaluated over a short period of
time (usually over 20 or 30 days) and expressed at an annualised
rate.
Volatility as the term is employed by traders is a good
measurement of how much prices jump around over short time
scales.
But in ordinary language the term is used to refer to big
price swings such as the near-quadrupling in oil prices between
2002 and 2008 and the more-than-halving of prices between 2013
and 2016.
Micro-volatility as understood by option traders is not the
same as the macro-volatility as understood by oil producers and
consumers.
If oil prices rose by 1 percent per day for 100 days, micro
volatility would be zero but macro volatility would be very
high.
Micro volatility is concerned with the smoothness with which
prices move while macro volatility focuses more on the overall
scale of the cyclical swings.
Oil prices can jump around a lot from day to day (in which
case micro volatility is high) while remaining trendless (macro
volatility is low).
Or prices can move only a small amount each day (low micro
volatility) but exhibit large and sustained rising or falling
trends (high macro volatility).
DOLLARS AND PERCENTAGES
In a further wrinkle, price volatility can be measured in
terms of either dollars per barrel or percentage price changes.
Percentage changes tend to be higher when oil prices are low
because the same dollar move is a greater proportion of the base
price.
If oil prices jump around by $1 per day percentage
volatility is much higher when the base price is $30 than if it
is $100.
Oil refiners tend to be more worried about dollar changes
because their throughput margins are based on dollars per
barrel.
Crude option traders tend to focus on percentage price moves
because these are the inputs into their pricing models.
VOLATILITY IS VOLATILE
Researching cotton prices, mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot
discovered there were far more very large daily price moves than
would be expected if changes followed a normal or Gaussian
distribution.
Mandelbrot also discovered price changes alternated between
periods of low and high volatility ("The (mis)behaviour of
markets", Mandelbrot, 2004).
The typical amount of volatility is not constant but is
itself volatile, with markets experiencing abrupt phase shifts
from "mild" to "wild" and back again.
Mandelbrot was writing about micro volatility but his
observations about the volatility of volatility also apply at
macro scales.
Oil prices exhibit both regular up-and-down cycles from one
month or one year to the next, as well as huge price spikes and
crashes (tmsnrt.rs/2jnAqnM).
Regular cycles pass almost unremarked while spikes and
crashes catch the popular imagination as booms, busts and
super-cycles.
PRICE CYCLES
The recent record shows that oil prices were not especially
volatile during 2015 and 2016 in the micro-sense of the term
despite the price slump (tmsnrt.rs/2jnAB2q).
Percentage volatility has been higher than during the period
from 2011 to 2014 but this seems to have been mostly due to the
fall in dollar prices (tmsnrt.rs/2jnvuiO).
Micro volatility has generally remained moderate with the
exception of surges following production cuts announced by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in September
and November 2016.
Macro volatility has been higher, with prices doubling
between January 2016 and January 2017, after slumping by more
than two-thirds during the previous 18 months.
But when Birol and other analysts talk about prices being
more volatile in 2017, there is no reason to think they will be
more volatile in the micro sense as employed by option traders.
Instead what they seem to be saying is that prices will
fluctuate or cycle around a level rather than trend upwards as
they did for much of 2016.
In this view, high prices will stimulate more shale
production but also risk curbing consumption growth, while low
prices will curb shale drilling and risk provoking action from
OPEC.
Many analysts believe price cycles will be shorter and
shallower owing to the faster response times of shale producers,
though this theory remains unproven and is controversial.
If it is true, price cycles in 2017-2018 are unlikely to
resemble the boom-bust cycles of 2002-2009 and 2009-2016.
Instead, the new normal in 2017-2018 may resemble the period
between mid-2011 and mid-2014, when prices regularly cycled in a
$25 range between about $95 and $120.
Shorter price cycles may not be much of a problem for oil
producers and consumers provided prices fluctuate within a
reasonably stable and predictable band.
Consumers and producers can cope with a lot of volatility at
the micro and even intermediate scales provided there is not too
much volatility at macro scale.
Stability in a band of $50-$60 or $45-65 per barrel is good
enough for most producers and consumers to plan their
businesses.
Fluctuations only become problematic if the range starts to
stretch much below $45 or above $65 in which case they are
likely to become more destabilising.
