LONDON, Sept 2 West African crude oil exports to Asia are set to fall to 1.68 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, their lowest since August 2014, shipping data and a survey of traders showed on Wednesday.

Angola, Nigeria and neighbouring countries are expected to export about 28 cargoes to China in September and 15 to India, down from 30 and 25 respectively last month.

Crude flows to Asia have fallen from 2.34 million bpd in April due to seasonal refinery maintenance and lower refining margins as well as fears of weakening demand growth. (Reporting by Libby George and Simon Falush; Editing by Mark Potter)