* India buying elevated with Paradip startup
* Total exports still close to summer high link.reuters.com/sav75v
* Ultra-low Nigerian diffs to dated Brent keep cargoes moving
By Libby George
LONDON, Jan 4 West African crude oil exports to Asia in January
are set to slide from a five-month high reached the previous month, but strong
buying in India has kept them elevated, traders and shipping fixtures showed on
Monday.
The total bookings of 1.81 million bpd stand nearly 8 percent below the
December levels, but are above both January 2015 and three of the past five
months.
Indian refiners, led by state run Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) booked a total of
20 cargoes to load in January - fewer than in December, but well above the usual
level of African crudes they ship east.
"Indian refiners needed the sweet, with new capacity online," one trader
said.
IOC's new 300,000 bpd refinery was expected to start full commercial
operations in March, though it shipped the first consignment of products from
the new unit in November 2015.
Strong fuel demand within India has also encouraged refiners to run at full
steam. Private Indian refiner Reliance also booked West African grades including
Nigeria's Bonga and Cameroonian Lokele.
Steep declines in selling prices for Nigeria's crude have also helped keep
its cargoes moving, despite a wide gap in the spread between Brent and Dubai
crudes DUB-EFS-1M throughout December, when most January bookings are
negotiated.
A wide gap makes Brent-linked crudes less attractive to Asian buyers, but
Nigeria's official selling prices in January slid well past 10-year lows.
COUNTRY JANUARY BPD DECEMBER BPD '000s
CARGOES '000s CARGOES
CHINA 27 827 30 919
INDIA 20 613 24 735
INDONESIA 3 92 2 61
TAIWAN 4 123 4 123
JAPAN 0 0 0 0
S. KOREA 1 31 2 19
OTHERS 4 123 3 92
TOTAL 59 1,808 64 1,961
(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Susan Thomas)