* Indian buyers take more Angolan crude
* China stocks up, teapots look to Angola
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/sav75v
LONDON, July 1 Loadings of West Africa oil
heading for Asia are set to edge higher in July, supported by
firm demand for Angolan oil from China and India, a Reuters
survey of shipping fixtures and traders showed.
The roughly 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) scheduled to
sail east in July as of now could well move higher, shipping
sources said, as some buyers are waiting to book vessels amid
weakening freight costs.
Already, the volume for July is higher than an eight-month
low of 1.647 million bpd booked for June loading, which suffered
from a recoil in buying of Nigerian oil as a result of force
majeure and uncertainty in the country.
India's IOC has booked several grades of Angolan crude for
July, including Cabinda and Girassol, as its favoured Nigerian
Qua Iboe crude oil was under force majeure when the purchases
were made.
"People want stable supply. And Angolan crude is in general
very reliable ... there are no fears about force majeure," said
Ehsan Ul-Haq, a principal consultant with KBC.
China's buying has also skewed toward Angolan grades, though
state-backed refining company Unipec and teapot refiners
typically process heavier crudes than India.
Sources said more bookings could yet emerge, as strong
Chinese demand helped to clear out Angola's loading programmes
remarkably quickly over the past month.
"China's teapots have also taken more Angolan," Ul-Haq said,
adding that China's demand was boosted by demand from the
country's strategic storage sites.
Indonesian buying also returned in force, with Pertamina
taking four cargoes, including those booked by Total, Shell and
Socar. Thailand's PTT also booked a cargo to load in July, but
the grade was not immediately clear.
COUNTRY July BPD '000s June BPD '000s
cargoes cargoes
CHINA 32 981 30 950
INDIA 15 460 14 443
INDONESIA 4 123 0 0
TAIWAN 3 92 4 127
JAPAN 0 0 0 0
S. KOREA 0 0 0 0
OTHERS 2 61 4 127
TOTAL 56 1,716 52 1,647
