* Glencore makes first mid-Atlantic products supply pact
* Western Refining to expand York River Fuels with deal
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Sept 5 International commodity trading
firm Glencore International Plc has agreed to supply
gasoline, diesel and other oil products to Western Refining's
subsidiary York River Fuels LLC, expanding its footprint
into the U.S. products market.
Glencore, one of the world's largest physical suppliers of
crude oil and oil products handling some 3 percent of the
world's daily supply, will provide global sourcing, supply and
trading, and inventory and risk management services to support
York River's mid-Atlantic wholesale business.
In return, York River has agreed to provide rack marketing
and contract and credit management.
Glencore has entered into a long-term commitment with Epic
Terminals at its Savannah, Georgia, terminal.
The Savannah terminal includes more than 450,000 barrels of
storage capacity for various grades of gasoline, distillates,
ethanol, bio fuels and fuel blends.
"This allows us to expand our business throughout the
southern U.S.," said Gary Hanson, a spokesman for Western. "And
it was a great opportunity for us to align ourselves with
Glencore."
No other financial terms of the deal were released.
Western's York River currently supplies oil products from
Yorktown, Virginia, and the site of it former refinery, now a
terminal owned by Plains All American with a direct connection
to the Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest oil products
pipeline.
York River will continue to supply the mid-Atlantic region
from Yorktown while the deal with Glencore will give it access
to more southern markets.
The addition of the Savannah terminal will expand the two
companies' wholesale capabilities and provide fuel products from
southern Georgia to northern Maryland.