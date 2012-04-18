April 17 :
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Anadarko Petroleum Corp price
target to $119 from $122; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Chesapeake Energy price target
to $35 from $36; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Continental Resources Inc
price target to $88 from $89; rating hold
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Bill Barrett Corp price target
to $38 from $41; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity raises Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc price
target to $48 from $47; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Cabot Oil & Gas Corp price
target to $65 from $66; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Concho Resources Inc price
target to $127 from $130; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts EQT Corp price target to $48
from $50; rating hold
* Canaccord Genuity cuts EOG Resources Inc price target
to $147 from $152; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Newfield Exploration Co price
target to $44 from $45; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Pioneer Natural Resources Co
price target to $116 from $118; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Rosetta Resources Inc price
target to $59 from $66; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts pdc energy price target to
$42 from $43; rating hold
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Range Resources Corp price
target to $52 from $59; rating hold
* Canaccord Genuity cuts SM Energy Co price target to
$108 from $119; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity raises Sanchez Energy Corp price
target to $34 from $33; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Unit Corp price target to $64
from $68; rating buy
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Southwestern Energy price
target to $36 from $37; rating hold
* Canaccord Genuity cuts Ultra Petroleum Corp price
target to $30 from $31; rating buy
