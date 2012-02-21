Feb 21 Natural gas-focused producer Forest
Oil Corp posted a weaker-than-expected profit hurt by
lower volume of natural gas liquids and dry gas, and weak
natural gas prices.
In late January, natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231 for the front month, their
lowest in a decade.
Forest's fourth-quarter sales volume fell 12 percent to 342
million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (mmcfe/d).
The Denver, Colorado-based company's adjusted net earnings
halved to $20 million, or 18 cents per share, from $47 million,
or 41 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 26 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's quarterly sales volume comprised 30 percent
oil and natural gas liquids, compared with 27 percent in the
previous quarter.
Smaller peer Rex Energy Corp, which halved its 2012
capital spending to $155.3 million from $302.4 million last
year, allocated 85 percent of its budget to oil and liquids-rich
acreage, given recent weakness in natural gas prices.
Rex said it expects daily production to average between 63
mmcfe/d and 68 mmcfe/d this year. It had earlier forecast 2012
output at 66 mmcfe/d to 72 mmcfe/d.
Net income from continuing operations was $1.1 million, or 3
cents per share, compared with a loss of $5.1 million, or 12
cents, a share.
Rex Energy shares were down 5 percent in extended trade.
They closed at $10.46 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Forest Oil
shares closed at $14.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.