March 17 March 17 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd : * Oil & Natural Gas Corporation - Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas,

Government of India appointed A. K. Dwivedi, as director (Exploration),ONGC * Source text: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt, of India vide letter dated March 16, 2015, has appointed Shri. A. K. Dwivedi, as Director (Exploration),ONGC. He has assumed the charge of the post of Director (Exploration), ONGC on March 16, 2015 (Afternoon). * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)