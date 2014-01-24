(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 24 Accident investigators have told
regulators in the United States and Canada that safety
regulations have failed to keep pace with the risks of moving
large volumes of crude oil by train.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and
Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) wrote on Thursday to
the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
(PHMSA), the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and Transport
Canada.
The investigators made three new safety recommendations and
reiterated one old one.
The new recommendations would require crude-carrying trains
to be routed away from densely populated areas, with their
cargoes properly risk assessed and classified, and a oil spill
response plan drafted for a worst-case scenario in which the
train loses its entire load.
But the accident investigators also reiterated their
previous concerns about the unsuitable design and poor
performance of Class 111 tank cars for carrying highly flammable
liquids such as shale oil.
The NTSB and TSB have been highlighting risks with the Class
111 design for 20 years. In 2012, the NTSB recommended all Class
111 tank cars used for carrying crude oil or ethanol be
retrofitted with new safety features or phased out.
The rail industry has taken steps to improve the design of
new tank cars, but remains divided over what to do with the old
Class 111 tank cars currently in service. And regulators have
dithered about introducing new rules.
"Although the PHMSA has initiated a rulemaking to address
the safety issue, it has not issued any new rules," the NTSB
observed.
"If unit trains of flammable liquids are going to be part of
our nation's energy future, we need to make sure the hazardous
materials classification is accurate, the route is well planned,
and the tank cars are as robust as possible," NTSB Chairwoman
Deborah Hersman said in a statement.
Writing to the PHMSA and FRA, the NTSB emphasised it is
"vitally interested" in these recommendations and demanded a
response within 90 days.
Until now, the action from regulators has not been good
enough. It is time for the White House and Congress to step in
and insist on an accelerated timetable for phasing out old and
unsuitable Class 111 tank cars before another serious accident
occurs.
KEY TRAIN ROUTE PLANS
Under existing regulations, rail operators must take special
care with trains carrying explosive, poisonous and radioactive
substances.
Special requirements include making a careful risk
assessment of the route. Railroad operators must take into
account 27 separate risk factors, including track type,
curvature and the maintenance schedule as well as population
density and emergency response capability along the route.
Where possible, carriers must route high-risk trains away
from urban areas. The primary concern is to prevent a
"catastrophic release or explosion in proximity to densely
populated areas, including urban areas and events or venues with
large numbers of people in attendance, iconic buildings,
landmarks or environmentally sensitive areas," according to the
NTSB.
But the rules do not apply to flammable substances such as
crude and ethanol because rail regulators judged "the risks are
not as great".
Following a spate of recent derailments and train fires,
however, railroad operators have already taken some voluntary
steps to improve safety.
The Association of American Railroads (AAR), which
represents the major carriers, issued Circular OT-55-N in August
2013.
The circular extends the definition of a "key train" to
include any train carrying 20 or more car loads of hazardous
material, including flammable liquids like crude.
Key trains are subject to a speed limit of 50 miles per hour
(80 kilometres per hour), have priority over all other trains on
the network, and are subject to stringent safety rules to
minimise the risk of derailment.
The NTSB now wants the PHMSA and FRA to expand the route
planning and selection requirements to any train identified as a
key train under OT-55-N, including those carrying flammable
liquids. Where feasible, trains carrying large volumes of crude
or ethanol would be re-routed to avoid populated areas.
WORST-CASE SPILL PLANS
In a bizarre loophole, unit trains carrying dozens of tank
cars full of crude oil are subject to fewer safety controls than
pipelines, road tankers, ships or barges.
Other modes of transport must prepare detailed spill
response plans, which are reviewed by regulators. But in the
case of rail "current regulations do not require railroads
transporting crude oil in multiple tank cars to develop
comprehensive spill response plans and have resources on
stand-by for response to worst-case discharges," according to
the NTSB.
Current regulations, effective since 1996, only require a
comprehensive plan if a single tank car carries 42,000 gallons.
Class 111 tank cars carry only about 30,000 gallons each. But
they are now being strung together in unit trains consisting of
dozens of tank cars carrying as much as 1 million or even 2
million gallons in total.
Problems arise when a train carrying multiple tank cars
derails and they all breach. According to the NTSB: "spill
planning regulations do not take into account the potential for
a derailment of large numbers of 30,000 gallon tank cars, such
as at Lac-Megantic (Quebec) where 60 tank cars together released
about 1.6 million gallons of crude."
"Although no one tank car meets the current threshold for
comprehensive spill planning, the Lac-Megantic accident and the
well-known poor lading retention performance history of Class
111 tank cars have demonstrated the worst-case release potential
of these unit trains, in many cases greater than 2 million
gallons."
The NTSB has therefore recommended PHMSA to revise its
regulations to require comprehensive spill plans based on
worst-case scenarios for all unit trains and trains carrying
blocks of tank cars.
UNSAFE TANK CAR DESIGNS
The NTSB and its Canadian counterpart both highlighted the
need for crude cargoes to be properly tested and classified as
medium or high-risk, something regulators in the United States
and Canada have already implemented.
But both accident investigation agencies reiterated their
concerns about the design and safety performance of Class 111
tank cars and demanded they be retrofitted with enhanced safety
features or be phased out of service.
Until now, there has been an unedifying battle about what to
do with the old tank cars. The NTSB and AAR have accepted they
pose a safety hazard and must be retrofitted or phased out
quickly. But tank car owners and the oil industry want much
longer to upgrade them or take them out of service, as much as
10 years.
The two sides blame each other. Railroad operators point to
the poor safety performance of Class 111 tank cars involved in
accidents. The oil industry, shippers and tank car owners insist
the design would be perfectly adequate if the train operators
could cut the number of derailments and actually keep tank cars
on the tracks.
In this instance, it is the shippers and tank cars owners
that are wrong. Some derailments are inevitable even on the most
well-run railroad. So it is vital that when they occur, tank
cars contain their contents safely.
Unfortunately, Class 111 tank cars have a lousy performance.
Even at comparatively slow speeds, more than half will rupture
and release some or all of their contents in an accident. That
does not matter so much when they are carrying innocuous
cargoes. But it makes them unsuitable to carry dangerous loads
like crude.
The Canadian accident investigators' report presents some
frightening numbers. The train that derailed in Quebec was
carrying 72 Class 111 tank cars. In total, 63 tank cars
derailed. Of those, 60 tank cars (95 percent) released some or
all of their contents.
Reported damage included 33 tank cars with punctured shells,
26 with punctured heads, 20 with damaged top fittings, 12 with
damaged pressure relief valves, 7 with impacted bottom fittings,
as well as 4 with thermal tears and 2 with damage to manways.
Better designs and retrofits could have prevented flammable
liquids from being released from many of these tank cars.
TIME FOR ACTION
Class 111 tank cars full of crude are quite literally an
accident waiting to happen.
Designating them in key trains, routing them away from urban
areas and requiring comprehensive spill plans can reduce the
risks of a catastrophic accident. But it is imperative they are
retrofitted or removed from service as quickly as possible.
Removing all of them from service immediately would cause
enormous disruption. But a decade is too slow to wait for
improvements given what we now know about the risks.
Retrofits are expensive and there are capacity constraints
at tank car manufacturers. However, the engineering is not that
complicated. Three years ought to be more than enough for Class
111 cars in crude and ethanol service to be upgraded, replaced
or retired.
If the industry and regulators cannot reach an agreement,
the White House, Congress and Canada's minister of transport
should step in to force the pace of change.
