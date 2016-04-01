By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK, March 31 At least eight oil and gas exploration and production
companies, reeling from the commodities rout, face interest payments on debt April 1, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Chaparral Energy Inc will not make its interest payment tied to a $300 million
bond, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, which cited a
bankruptcy risk in its annual report, missed a separate $16.5 million payment March 1, kicking
off a 30-day grace period.
Ultra Petroleum Corp has an interest payment of $26 million due April 1, according
to its annual report. A subsidiary of the company received a waiver extending to April 30 for
missed debt payments.
About 40 energy companies filed for bankruptcy last year as the price of oil plunged,
including Swift Energy Co, which missed an interest payment, and, after a grace
period ended, filed for bankruptcy.
Company Total debt 2015 Industry Nearest 2nd nearest
outstanding Debt-Cash/E Median coupon payment
(m) at BITDA payment
12/31
Bill 7.01 2.95 4/1/2016 4/15/2016
Barrett
Corp
$803
Chaparral 3.48 (2014) - 4/1/2016 5/15/2016
Energy
Inc[CHARN.U
L]
$1,607
Clayton 8.51 2.95 4/1/2016 -
Williams
Energy Inc
$933*
Comstock 15.73 2.95 4/1/2016 6/15/2016
Resources
Inc
$1,249
Midstates 7.83 2.95 4/1/2016 6/1/2016
Petroleum
Co
$1,796
Ultra 7.35 2.95 4/1/2016 4/12/2016
Petroleum
Corp
$3,760**
Vanguard 6.29 2.95 4/1/2016 8/15/2016
Natural
Resources
LLC
$2,292
Whiting 5.16 2.95 4/1/2016 9/15/2016
Petroleum
Corp
$5,198
*Pro forma at Dec. 31
**At Feb. 29
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli, Michael Gambale of Thomson Reuters IFR; Editing by Leslie
Adler)