NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Oil India Ltd has
set aside 70 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) for overseas
acquisition of energy assets in the current fiscal year that
ends in March, the state-run explorer's Chairman S.K. Srivastava
said on Wednesday.
The company is in "advanced stages" of finalising an
acquisition, its head of finance T.K. Ananth Kumar said, but
declined to give details. Oil India is eyeing both conventional
and non-conventional assets for acquisition, he said.
($1 = 55.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)