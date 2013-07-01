MUMBAI, July 1 State-run explorer Oil India Ltd
expects to raise 80-90 percent of the $1 billion it has
agreed to pay for a stake in a Mozambique offshore gas block
through overseas debt, its chief financial officer said on
Monday.
The company has not yet decided the instruments it will tap
to raise the debt, T.K. Ananth Kumar told reporters.
Last week, state oil firms ONGC and Oil India
agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Rovuma Area 1 block off
Mozambique's coast from India's Videocon Group for
$2.48 billion.
Oil India will pay $1 billion for a 4 percent stake, while
ONGC Videsh will hold the balance.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp, the operator of Rovuma's
Area 1 block, in which it holds a 36.5 percent stake, and
Videocon had each launched an auction of a 10 percent stake in
the block earlier this year.
Ananth Kumar said ONGC's overseas business unit was in talks
to buy Anadarko's 10 percent stake, and Oil India was not in the
fray for the same.
Sources told Reuters last month the two Indian companies had
also made a bid for Anadarko's 10 percent stake.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)