NEW DELHI, March 19 State-run Oil India aims to produce 3.95 million tonnes of crude oil in 2012/13, a senior company official said on Monday.

B.N. Talukdar, director of exploration, also said the company would produce around 3.9 million tonnes in the current financial year that ends on March 31, compared with a target of 3.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)