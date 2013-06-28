MUMBAI State-run producer Oil India Ltd(OILI.NS) expects to increase profit by 10 billion rupees annually on account of the increase in gas prices, its finance head said on Friday.

On Thursday, the government approved a gas price hike for the first time in three years. Indicative pricing suggests domestic gas could rise to around $8.4 per mmBtu from April 1, 2014, compared with $4.2 per mmBtu currently.

"This will incentivise us to get more aggressive in exploration activity," Oil India Finance Director TK Ananth Kumar told Reuters.

Natural gas segment contributes about 10-12 percent of Oil India's revenues.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)