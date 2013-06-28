MUMBAI, June 28 State-run producer Oil India Ltd expects to increase profit by 10 billion rupees ($167 million) annually on account of the increase in gas prices, its finance head said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Indian government approved a gas price hike for the first time in three years. Indicative pricing suggests domestic gas could rise to around $8.4 per mmBtu from April 1, 2014, compared with $4.2 per mmBtu currently.

"This will incentivise us to get more aggressive in exploration activity," Oil India Finance Director TK Ananth Kumar told Reuters.

Natural gas segment contributes about 10-12 percent of Oil India's revenues. ($1 = 59.90 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)