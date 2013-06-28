BRIEF-Vedanta Ltd approves interim dividend of 17.70 rupees per share
* Says approved second interim dividend of INR 17.70 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nlgDqs Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 28 State-run producer Oil India Ltd expects to increase profit by 10 billion rupees ($167 million) annually on account of the increase in gas prices, its finance head said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Indian government approved a gas price hike for the first time in three years. Indicative pricing suggests domestic gas could rise to around $8.4 per mmBtu from April 1, 2014, compared with $4.2 per mmBtu currently.
"This will incentivise us to get more aggressive in exploration activity," Oil India Finance Director TK Ananth Kumar told Reuters.
Natural gas segment contributes about 10-12 percent of Oil India's revenues. ($1 = 59.90 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says approved second interim dividend of INR 17.70 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nlgDqs Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from strong U.S. shares overnight.
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from gains in Wall Street overnight.