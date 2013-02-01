MUMBAI Feb 1 A $575 million share auction in state-run Oil India Ltd was fully covered on Friday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

By 2.59 p.m. (0929 GMT), the offer had received bids for 75 million shares at an indicative weighted average price of 518.04 rupees per share. Final bid numbers will be available later on Friday.

The government was selling 60.11 million shares, or 10 percent of the company's stock, and had set a floor price of 510 rupees per share for bids.

Under new rules announced last month, India's markets regulator allows bidders at share auctions to modify or cancel their orders if they deposit 100 percent of their order value upfront. Investors who bid without making a deposit are only allowed to make upward changes to their bids. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)