NEW DELHI May 28 State-run explorer Oil India
is looking at buying stake in ConocoPhillips'
oil sand assets in Canada, as well as the Gabon assets of
France's Maurel et Prom, Finance Director T.K. Ananth
Kumar said on Monday.
"For unconventional assets, we can spend $100 million-$200
million. We don't want to be operators as we don't have
experience in that," Kumar told reporters.
"For conventional, like Maurel et Prom's assets, we can
spend upto $1.5 billion," he said.
Oil India, whose assets in India's northeast account for its
entire crude oil production and the bulk of gas production, has
been aggressively scouting for overseas assets in discovered and
producing areas.