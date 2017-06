NEW DELHI Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) expects the government to sell some of its stake in the company during the year to March 2013, the state-run company's finance chief said on Monday, without elaborating.

The government, which owns 78.4 percent of Oil India, plans to raise a total 300 billion rupees this fiscal year through stake sales in state-run companies to plug its fiscal deficit.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)