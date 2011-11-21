JERUSALEM Nov 21 Israel's Oil Refineries made a net loss of $24.6 million in the third quarter, hit by a steep decline in petrochemical prices and a rise in its tax bill, having made a profit of $23.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Israel's largest refiner, an affiliate of Israel Corp , also said it made an operating loss of $3 million in its main refining division, similar to the third quarter of 2010, as the cost of refining remained high.

But its petrochemicals division made an operating loss of $9 million, having made a profit in the same period last year of $27 million.

The results were also weighed on by a large income tax hit which compared with a tax credit in 2010.

Oil Refineries' adjusted refining margin amounted to $3.0 a barrel in the July-October period.

Margins have been volatile throughout the year due to fluctuations in crude oil prices, Oil Refineries said.

It noted that a new hydrocracker that is designed to produce cleaner fuels remained on schedule to open by the end of the second quarter of 2012.

"Once it starts commissioning, the facility is expected to contribute significantly to improving our refining margins, bettering our facilities' capabilities and flexibility, and reducing the impact of the oil price volatility on the company," said Chairman Yossi Rosen. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)