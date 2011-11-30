JERUSALEM Nov 30 Standard & Poor's Maalot on Wednesday said it placed Israel's Oil Refineries on CreditWatch with negative implications, citing high debt and expectations of weak financial results in 2012.

The Israeli unit of rating agency S&P has an "A-" rating for Oil Refineries, Israel's largest refiner, which last week reported it moved to a third-quarter net loss of $24.6 million compared with a $23.1 million profit a year earlier.

"Placing the rating on CreditWatch reflects our estimates that low refining margins, which we have seen for the last six months, are not expected to recover substantially in 2012," S&P said, adding it would weigh lowering Oil Refineries' rating if it believes the company cannot reduce its financial leverage to a level compatible with an "A-" rating.

Oil Refineries is a subsidiary of Israel Corp. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)