JERUSALEM May 6 Standard & Poor's Maalot
lowered the credit rating for Israel's Oil Refineries
to "BBB+" from "A-" with a stable outlook on Sunday, citing
expectations of weak financial results.
The Israeli unit of S&P last November had placed Oil
Refineries, Israel's largest refiner, on CreditWatch with
negative implications. Oil Refineries has been taken off the
list following the ratings cut.
The company moved to a fourth-quarter loss of $78 million
against a $24 million profit a year earlier due to reduced
refining margins that were partly blamed on the economic
downturn and European debt crisis.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)