JERUSALEM May 29 Oil Refineries (ORL),
Israel's biggest refinery, said on Tuesday its quarterly loss
narrowed as stronger refining margins and higher fuel prices
helped its bottom line.
The company, a subsidiary of conglomerate Israel Corp
, is taking steps to improve efficiency, including the
merger of several subsidiaries, upgrading equipment and
switching its own production plant to natural gas.
Oil Refineries had been suffering due to a reduction in
refining margins in part due to the economic downturn and debt
crisis in Europe.
"The start of 2012 continued to be characterised by extreme
volatility and a range of unforeseeable events in the global
fuel and refining industry," said outgoing Chairman Yossi Rosen.
Its new hydrocracker for the production of clean fuels, in
which it invested $391 million, is expected to be activated in
the third quarter. This will improve margins by increasing the
production of more profitable products.
"We ascribe great importance to the hydrocracker project and
its successful and timely activation. This has considerable
significance for the company's profitability in view of its
complexity and advanced technology," Rosen said.
Rosen on Tuesday said he was stepping down as chairman
towards the end of the third quarter after five years in the
job. He will continue to serve as chairman until a successor is
found.
ORL earlier in the day also said it had agreed to supply the
Palestinian Authority with fuel products for two years at $1.9
billion a year starting this October.
Oil Refineries had a first-quarter loss of $6 million
compared with a loss of $13 million a year earlier. Revenue rose
19 percent to $2.45 billion.
Its adjusted refining margin was $4 a barrel, up from $3.4 a
year ago and compared with the average Mediterranean Ural
Cracking Margin quoted by Reuters of $3.0 per barrel.
