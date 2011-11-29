Nov 29 Canada's Oilsands Quest Inc
said it got a court order temporarily protecting the company
from creditors after failing to sell its Wallace Creek assets in
Alberta.
The company, which got the order from the Alberta Court of
Queen's Bench on Tuesday, will have to file a restructuring plan
or get an extension of the order before Dec. 21.
Oilsands, valued at about $62 million, said if "affected
stakeholders" do not approve the restructuring plan, it may have
to file for bankruptcy or go into receivership.
The company's move to sell the Wallace Creek assets failed
after a potential buyer backed out of a letter of intent signed
in September.
"We have been actively seeking options to manage our
liquidity and to raise the capital we need to proceed with
developing our assets," Chief Executive Garth Wong said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)