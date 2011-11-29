Nov 29 Canada's Oilsands Quest Inc said it got a court order temporarily protecting the company from creditors after failing to sell its Wallace Creek assets in Alberta.

The company, which got the order from the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday, will have to file a restructuring plan or get an extension of the order before Dec. 21.

Oilsands, valued at about $62 million, said if "affected stakeholders" do not approve the restructuring plan, it may have to file for bankruptcy or go into receivership.

The company's move to sell the Wallace Creek assets failed after a potential buyer backed out of a letter of intent signed in September.

"We have been actively seeking options to manage our liquidity and to raise the capital we need to proceed with developing our assets," Chief Executive Garth Wong said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)