PARIS Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday
it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options
contracts to review their technical specifications.
The rapeseed futures and options contracts for the August
2019 expiry month and onwards, which were due to be listed on
Feb. 1, will not be made available to trade, the exchange said
in a statement.
"This suspension will remain in force pending the conclusion
of a review of the technical specification for these contracts.
This review aims to analyse whether enhancements to the
technical specifications for Euronext's Rapeseed Futures and
Options Contracts are required," Euronext said.
