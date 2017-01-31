(Adds details, background)
PARIS Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday
it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options
contracts to review their technical specifications with
industry players.
The rapeseed futures and options contracts for the August
2019 expiry month and onwards, which were due to be listed on
Feb. 1, will not be made available to trade, the exchange said
in a statement.
Euronext is waiting to complete discussions with the
industry on the issue and also for the outcome of a meeting of
an expert committee in the spring, it said in an emailed
statement.
"This temporary suspension aims to analyse whether
enhancements to the contract specifications are required," it
said. It declined to give further details.
Industry players such as France's largest rapeseed buyer
Saipol, have been pushing for a rise in the oil content basis of
rapeseed contracts to 42 percent from 40 percent currently to
bring it closer to French rapeseed's oil content.
Saipol changed the terms of its own contracts last year - a
move criticised by many suppliers who wanted to be paid a
premium for the additional oil content. Saipol also said it
would also seek a change in the futures contract.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent. Editing
by Jane Merriman)