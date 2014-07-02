* Analysts see EU crop above 22 mln T on good weather
* Early stages of French harvest show decent yields
* German, UK crops also in good shape as harvest nears
By Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent
PARIS, July 2 The European Union is moving
closer to a record rapeseed crop after favourable weather
continued in the final weeks of the growing season and initial
harvesting in major producer France confirmed good yields.
Rapeseed, like other field crops in the EU, has enjoyed
favourable growing conditions that allowed successful sowing, a
safe passage through winter and healthy growth in spring.
Some forecasters predicted a month ago a record rapeseed
harvest and analysts have since raised their outlook as
conditions have remained mostly clement.
French-based ODA said it raised its EU forecast this week to
22.5 million tonnes from 21.8 million last month, further
surpassing a previous EU high of 21.6 million in 2009, while EU
grain lobby Coceral on June 20 projected the crop at 22.8
million tonnes, up from its March forecast of 21.1 million.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, is more
cautious, estimating last week the crop at 21.2 million tonnes,
although this would still be up from 20.9 million last year.
Rapeseed is the most produced oilseed crop in the EU and
used to make edible oil, biodiesel fuel and animal feed.
In France, typically the EU's No. 2 rapeseed producer after
Germany, harvesting is under way and early results from key
western and northeastern belts suggested decent yields.
"The favourable conditions during the year and at the end of
the growth cycle suggest good to very good yield potential for
crops," Mathieu Godet, manager for western France at oilseed
institute Cetiom, said.
"The rapeseed pods have filled well. Thousand-grain weights
could be varied, given that rain was sometimes lacking, but
overall the outlook is promising," he said.
GERMAN, UK CROPS LOOKING GOOD
Initial feedback from Poitou-Charentes in western France
showed encouraging yields of about 3.5 tonnes a hectare in soils
considered as of average quality, he added.
In the east, early results in Alsace and around Dijon were
also favourable with yields of 3.5-4 tonnes a hectare, Cetiom
said on its website.
France's farm ministry last month forecast a rapeseed crop
of 5.2 million tonnes, a 19 percent rise from the weather-hit
2013 harvest and including a national yield of 3.43 tonnes a
hectare, up from 3.04 tonnes last year.
Among private forecasters, ODA this week raised its French
forecast by 150,000 tonnes to 5.35 million tonnes.
Heavy rain in France at the weekend had delayed field work
but harvesting was expected to pick up again later this week.
The prospect for a record-high EU production also reflected
good crop conditions in the EU's other leading
rapeseed-producing countries, Germany, Britain and Poland,
analysts said.
Germany looks likely to hold its traditional position as top
EU rapeseed grower, although harvesting was yet to start.
"Overall I am optimistic about the crop but much will still
depend on warm dry weather in the rest of July which will be
critical for yields," one oilseeds analyst said.
"The plants are generally looking good throughout Germany
but there is leeway for yields both upwards if we have a hot,
dry July and downwards if the weather is cool and wet."
Germany will harvest 5.90 million tonnes of winter rapeseed
in 2014, up 2.2 percent on the year, Germany's farm cooperatives
association forecast on June 11.
"I think we will see a start to rapeseed harvesting around
July 10 in the early areas with mainstream harvesting starting
in the following couple of weeks," the analyst said.
In Britain, production was set to rebound from a four-year
low of 2.1 million tonnes in 2013.
"Growing conditions have been very good," said Jack Watts,
senior analyst with the Home-Grown Cereals Authority. "We're
looking at harvest beginning in mid- to late July, depending on
what the weather does over the next few weeks, a more normal
harvest timing after last year's late harvest."
In 2013 the UK's rapeseed harvest was around 50 percent
completed by Aug. 20, well behind the usual timing of end of
July for that level of progress.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael
Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah McFarlane in London, editing by David
Evans)