HAMBURG Oct 13 Germany's Anklam oil mill has stopped production after a fire on Friday but output is expected to resume this week, a spokesman said on Monday.

The mill processes about 70,000 tonnes of rapeseed annually.

"Damage was not serious and output is expected to start again this week," said a spokesman for the mill's owner, German farming group KTG Agrar AG. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Susan Thomas)