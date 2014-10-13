Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
HAMBURG Oct 13 Germany's Anklam oil mill has stopped production after a fire on Friday but output is expected to resume this week, a spokesman said on Monday.
The mill processes about 70,000 tonnes of rapeseed annually.
"Damage was not serious and output is expected to start again this week," said a spokesman for the mill's owner, German farming group KTG Agrar AG. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Susan Thomas)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p5TxG1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)