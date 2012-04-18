April 18 Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in India:

"Assuming a normal monsoon and favorable growing conditions, total oilseed production in Marketing Year (MY) 2012/13 is likely to grow 3 percent to 35.6 million tonnes, as strong market prices for oilseeds during the current year will encourage producers to increase planted area.

Anticipating a larger oilseed crush in MY 2012/13, total oil meal production and feed utilization are likely to grow to 17.3 million tonnes and 11.5 million tonnes respectively, while oilmeal exports are likely to rise 2 percent to 5.5 million tonnes. The larger crush will support growth in domestic edible oil production and consumption. Considering the widening gap between domestic production and consumption of vegetable oils, edible oil imports are expected to increase to 9.7 million tonnes."

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

