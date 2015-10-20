* Banks shy away from lending to oil service firms
* Sale and leaseback more costly, but provides needed funds
* Alternative financiers wary of uncertain market prospects
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Offshore services firms in the
Asian oil hub of Singapore are turning to higher-cost
alternative funding avenues to offset a shortfall in bank-led
financing, straining their liquidity that is already squeezed by
weak oil prices, industry executives say.
The companies, which own offshore support vessels (OSVs)
performing tasks such as towing rigs and constructing offshore
oil fields, are seeking funds from the sale and leaseback of
assets and from equity partners, among other ways, to build up
cash balances or even stay afloat.
Charter rates and utilisation of the global OSV fleet have
fallen about 20 percent this year, leaving ship owners,
especially those that borrowed heavily to fuel fleet expansion,
short of cash at a time when banks are cautious about lending to
the sector because of its uncertain prospects.
Ezra Holdings, for instance, is seeking to sell
and lease back its flagship construction vessel, Lewek
Constellation, even after taking steps to reduce leverage this
year, according to the company.
"Pretty much any company in the offshore space is looking
for where to raise capital, whether they need it, or whether
they are just raising liquidity to make sure they have cash
coming to the downturn," said Tobias Backer, head of shipping
and offshore at ICON Investments, an alternative finance
provider.
Alternative financing could be fulfilling up to half of the
capital needs of oil service firms now, versus just 5-10 percent
when banks were actively lending a couple of years ago, Backer
said. ICON counts Ezra, Pacific Radiance and Swiber
Holdings among its clients.
Leverage at the oil services companies has risen. The median
debt to equity ratio of 18 Singapore-listed OSV owners was up by
about a third from a year earlier at 1.08 at the end of the
second quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Sale and leaseback deals give ship owners the desired
leverage, albeit at a cost. The cost of funding through a sale
and leaseback would be about three percentage points higher than
a senior bank loan, bankers said.
"It's more costly, but the fact that you can get 100 percent
cash back makes it attractive," said Yeo Zhi Bin, analyst at
brokerage CIMB.
The murky oil market outlook, though, has made some
financiers wary of risks on such deals.
"If the vessel doesn't offer employment, the operator has
not much of track record, it is going to be hard to attract
people to provide medium or long term financing," said Gregg
Johnston, partner at law firm Stephenson Harwood in Singapore.
