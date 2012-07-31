* Q2 adj EPS $1.98 vs est $1.86
* Q2 revenue up 34 pct to $1.1 bln
July 31 Oilfield services company Oil States
International Inc's second-quarter results exceeded
analysts' estimates, primarily driven by a 33 percent jump in
its tubular goods shipments.
Oil States CEO Cindy Taylor said increased sales of
deepwater capital equipment, and the increase in U.S. drilling
and completion activity, both onshore and offshore, helped the
company during the quarter.
Net income rose to $111.2 million, or $2.01 per share, from
$74.2 million, or $1.34 per share.
Excluding one-time gains, the company would have earned
$1.98 per share, comfortably beating analysts' estimates of
$1.86 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenues increased by 33 percent to $1.09 billion, above
analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion.
Revenues at tubular services -- the company's largest
segment by far -- rose 39 percent as Oil States gained market
share in the U.S. and saw greater demand for higher
specification tubulars in shale basins.
Shares of the houston-based company closed at $72.7 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.